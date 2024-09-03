Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
China: FILA Expands Presence in Wuhan with Three New Stores

September 2, 2024_ Italian sportswear brand FILA has opened three new stores inside Wuhan SKP, a high-end shopping mall. This expansion marks a...

03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Italian sportswear brand FILA has opened three new stores inside Wuhan SKP, a high-end shopping mall. This expansion marks a significant step for FILA, which aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market, especially in new-generation cities like Wuhan. The choice to open in this strategic location reflects the growing interest in the brand among Chinese consumers, who appreciate the combination of sports and fashion. The news was reported by iguangshen.com, highlighting the importance of Wuhan as a growing commercial hub. FILA continues to invest in high-quality stores to attract an increasingly demanding and diverse audience.

