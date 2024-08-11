China: FILA, the Italian sports brand, conquers the Chinese market

August 10, 2024_ FILA, the well-known sportswear brand founded in 1911 in Biella, Italy, continues to expand its presence in China, where it has gained recognition as a famous brand. With an approach that combines Italian elegance and innovation, FILA has revolutionized the traditional image of sports, offering products ranging from tennis and golf to skiing and fitness. FILA China's strategy includes close collaboration with the global team and importing successful products to meet the needs of local consumers. The news was reported by yxlady.com. FILA, now under the Anta Group, continues to represent a symbol of style and quality, consolidating its status as a leader in the sportswear industry worldwide.