Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
China: Financial reform aims to streamline regulatory system
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ China's financial authorities announced that optimizing the regulatory system will be a priority in the ongoing financial reform. The goal is to ensure that the financial sector effectively serves the real economy and prevents significant financial risks. Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, stressed the importance of strengthening the capacity of financial institutions in this area. In addition, Liu emphasized that financial sector reform is a long-term task, which must be implemented with clear objectives to ensure high-quality development and financial stability. The news is reported by China Daily. The reforms aim to build a system that supports the modernization of China, a country with rapid economic growth.

