Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
China: Financial reform to support technological innovation

12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
12 July 2024_ China is preparing for a new phase of financial reform, aimed at improving the financial system's support for the country's modernization, with a focus on technological innovation and the real economy. The reform provides for an intensification of financial regulation and a strengthening of measures against violations to prevent systemic risks. The third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to be held in Beijing, will define the roadmap for these reforms. President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, which serves the real economy and manages risks. China Daily reports it. The reform will also include the development of venture capital and the opening of the financial market to attract foreign investors.

