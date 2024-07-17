China: First commercial space launch complex operational by the end of the year

July 17, 2024_ China's first commercial space launch complex, designed to support the country's growing private space sector, is scheduled for its first launch mission later this year. The Wenchang International Commercial Space Launch Center, located in Wenchang, Hainan Province, will be fully operational by the end of 2024, according to Yang Tianliang, president of Hainan International Commercial Space Launch Co. Ltd. The center will be used for the launching commercial satellites and other payloads for private companies, research institutions and international customers. This initiative represents a significant step for China in consolidating its position in the global space market. China Daily reports it. The Wenchang complex aims to become a hub for commercial space missions, fostering international collaboration and technological innovation.