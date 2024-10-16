China: First Long-Term Plan for Space Science Development Unveiled

October 16, 2024_ China has unveiled its first medium- and long-term plan for the development of space science, aiming to establish itself as a global power in the field by 2030. The plan, presented by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China National Space Administration and the China Manned Space Agency, focuses on three key scientific themes: the evolution of the universe, the relationship between the solar system and humanity, and the search for extraterrestrial life. The goals also include continuing operations of the Tiangong space station and preparing for manned lunar exploration. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting China's commitment to becoming a leading player in the international space science community. The plan also includes deep space science missions and systematic studies in microgravity, underlining the importance of scientific research for the country's future.