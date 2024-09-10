China: First monkeypox vaccine approved for clinical trials

September 10, 2024_ The MVA monkeypox vaccine, developed by the Shanghai Biological Products Research Institute of China National Pharmaceutical Group, has received approval for clinical trials from the National Drug Administration. This is the first monkeypox vaccine approved in China, aiming to prevent and control monkeypox diseases. The news was announced through the official profile of China National Pharmaceutical Group, highlighting the importance of this development for public health. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, similar to smallpox, that can cause severe symptoms and is spreading to various regions of the world.