Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: First monkeypox vaccine approved for clinical trials

September 10, 2024_ The MVA monkeypox vaccine, developed by the Shanghai Biological Products Research Institute of China National Pharmaceutical...

China: First monkeypox vaccine approved for clinical trials
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ The MVA monkeypox vaccine, developed by the Shanghai Biological Products Research Institute of China National Pharmaceutical Group, has received approval for clinical trials from the National Drug Administration. This is the first monkeypox vaccine approved in China, aiming to prevent and control monkeypox diseases. The news was announced through the official profile of China National Pharmaceutical Group, highlighting the importance of this development for public health. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, similar to smallpox, that can cause severe symptoms and is spreading to various regions of the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
control monkeypox diseases monkeypox The MVA Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza