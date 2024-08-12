China: First tourist group from mainland China arrives in Taiwan after restrictions

August 12, 2024_ A small group of 20 tourists from Fujian province have arrived in Taiwan for the first time after Beijing eased travel restrictions to the self-governed island. The tourists landed on the Taipei-governed Matsu Islands after traveling by ferry from Pingtan, a free trade zone in Fujian province. The trip was organized by the Taiwan Straits Tourism Association and the Taiwan Visitors Association, marking a major step toward reviving tourism ties between the two regions. Mainland China had suspended individual and group tours to Taiwan in 2020, the South China Morning Post reported. The arrival is a positive sign for Taiwan's tourism sector, which has suffered from restrictions in recent years.