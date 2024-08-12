Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: First tourist group from mainland China arrives in Taiwan after restrictions

August 12, 2024_ A small group of 20 tourists from Fujian province have arrived in Taiwan for the first time after Beijing eased travel restrictions...

China: First tourist group from mainland China arrives in Taiwan after restrictions
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ A small group of 20 tourists from Fujian province have arrived in Taiwan for the first time after Beijing eased travel restrictions to the self-governed island. The tourists landed on the Taipei-governed Matsu Islands after traveling by ferry from Pingtan, a free trade zone in Fujian province. The trip was organized by the Taiwan Straits Tourism Association and the Taiwan Visitors Association, marking a major step toward reviving tourism ties between the two regions. Mainland China had suspended individual and group tours to Taiwan in 2020, the South China Morning Post reported. The arrival is a positive sign for Taiwan's tourism sector, which has suffered from restrictions in recent years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after Beijing after Fujian after dark
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza