August 31, 2024_ China recently released the first ecosystem report on the Xianbin coral reef, revealing that the system is overall healthy. This report is the first comprehensive assessment of the reef's health, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. In addition, the Ministry of Water Resources and six other agencies issued a notice to improve dam safety management. The news was reported by news.cctv.com, highlighting China's commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring water infrastructure safety.