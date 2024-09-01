Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
China: First Xianbin Coral Reef Ecosystem Report Released

August 31, 2024_ China recently released the first ecosystem report on the Xianbin coral reef, revealing that the system is overall healthy. This...

01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ China recently released the first ecosystem report on the Xianbin coral reef, revealing that the system is overall healthy. This report is the first comprehensive assessment of the reef's health, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. In addition, the Ministry of Water Resources and six other agencies issued a notice to improve dam safety management. The news was reported by news.cctv.com, highlighting China's commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring water infrastructure safety.

