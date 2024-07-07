China: Flood emergency in Huarong, over 5700 people evacuated

July 6, 2024_ On July 5, a severe flood emergency hit Huarong County, Hunan Province, causing an 8-meter-wide and 150-meter-long breach in the Dongting Lake Dam. Authorities safely evacuated 5,755 people without reporting casualties. Over 2,100 rescue workers and 160 boats were mobilized to deal with the emergency, using tons of sand and heavy equipment to try to close the breach. President Xi Jinping has given instructions to ensure the safety of the population and infrastructure. Thepaper.cn reports it. Rescue operations continue with the aim of stabilizing the situation and preventing further damage.