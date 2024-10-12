Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Florentia Village celebrates success in luxury market

October 11, 2024_ Florentia Village, a shopping mall that reflects the architecture of Rome and Florence, has reached over 5.5 million members,...

China: Florentia Village celebrates success in luxury market
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Florentia Village, a shopping mall that reflects the architecture of Rome and Florence, has reached over 5.5 million members, highlighting the Chinese market’s huge appetite for luxury goods. Luca Carpinelli, regional director of Florentia Village, stressed the importance of maintaining Italian identity while adapting to local needs. The project has received strong support from the Chinese government, contributing to its success and cultural cooperation between expatriates and Chinese employees. The news, reported by cgtn.com, highlights how Italy continues to influence the luxury market in China, creating opportunities for cultural and business exchange. Florentia Village is an example of how innovation and tradition can coexist in a global context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Florentia Village the luxury market in China shopping mall that successo
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza