October 11, 2024_ Florentia Village, a shopping mall that reflects the architecture of Rome and Florence, has reached over 5.5 million members, highlighting the Chinese market’s huge appetite for luxury goods. Luca Carpinelli, regional director of Florentia Village, stressed the importance of maintaining Italian identity while adapting to local needs. The project has received strong support from the Chinese government, contributing to its success and cultural cooperation between expatriates and Chinese employees. The news, reported by cgtn.com, highlights how Italy continues to influence the luxury market in China, creating opportunities for cultural and business exchange. Florentia Village is an example of how innovation and tradition can coexist in a global context.