September 5, 2024_ Chinese and African leaders have started a series of high-level meetings ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit scheduled for Thursday. During these meetings, concrete plans for cooperation in various fields, including peanut exports and railway upgrades, were discussed. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a keynote speech that will highlight the importance of practical cooperation between the two regions. The source of this information is en.people.cn. FOCAC is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, aimed at supporting the development and modernization of the African continent.