Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: FOCAC 2024 Summit Promotes China-Africa Cooperation

September 5, 2024_ Chinese and African leaders have started a series of high-level meetings ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)...

China: FOCAC 2024 Summit Promotes China-Africa Cooperation
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ Chinese and African leaders have started a series of high-level meetings ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit scheduled for Thursday. During these meetings, concrete plans for cooperation in various fields, including peanut exports and railway upgrades, were discussed. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a keynote speech that will highlight the importance of practical cooperation between the two regions. The source of this information is en.people.cn. FOCAC is an important platform for dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, aimed at supporting the development and modernization of the African continent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
en.people.cn. FOCAC Promotes China high level convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza