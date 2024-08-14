China: Foreign Tourism Booms With Visa Waiver Program

August 13, 2024_ China is experiencing a significant increase in foreign tourism, with 14.6 million visitors in the first six months of 2024, a 152.7% increase from the previous year. This boom is attributed to the introduction of visa-free policies, which have made it easier for tourists from 54 countries to enter the country. The new measures, such as the 144-hour exemption for transits, have attracted visitors from all over the world, contributing to a smoother and more accessible tourism experience. The source of this information is huanqiu.com. China continues to improve its tourism services, making the country increasingly attractive to international travelers.