August 26, 2024_ Tourism in China is experiencing a significant resurgence, with over 17 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of 2024, thanks to the expansion of the 144-hour visa waiver program. Returning tourists, such as the Polish and French, appreciate the ease of access and variety of experiences offered, from natural wonders to advanced technology. The new policies have made it easier for visitors to explore the country, with a 129.9% increase from the previous year. The source of this information is news.cn, which highlights how recent innovations in tourism services are improving the traveler experience. Chinese cities, such as Shanghai and Wuhan, are becoming increasingly popular among tourists, thanks in part to modern services and unique attractions.