Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Foreign tourists' interest in Chinese culture grows

October 19, 2024_ Interest in tourism in China is on the rise, with over 5.7 million foreign visitors registered in the first seven months of 2024,...

China: Foreign tourists' interest in Chinese culture grows
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Interest in tourism in China is on the rise, with over 5.7 million foreign visitors registered in the first seven months of 2024, marking a 403% increase from the previous year. Tourists are attracted by China's rich culture, visiting historical sites such as the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors Museum. Cultural experiences and improved tourism services have made China a popular destination, with many visitors planning returns. The source of this information is huanqiu.com. Statistics show that over 60% of foreign tourists consider cultural experience as the main reason for visiting China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina cultural experience as China a popular destination such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata reato universale, non si placano le polemiche
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza