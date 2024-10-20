October 19, 2024_ Interest in tourism in China is on the rise, with over 5.7 million foreign visitors registered in the first seven months of 2024,...

October 19, 2024_ Interest in tourism in China is on the rise, with over 5.7 million foreign visitors registered in the first seven months of 2024, marking a 403% increase from the previous year. Tourists are attracted by China's rich culture, visiting historical sites such as the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors Museum. Cultural experiences and improved tourism services have made China a popular destination, with many visitors planning returns. The source of this information is huanqiu.com. Statistics show that over 60% of foreign tourists consider cultural experience as the main reason for visiting China.