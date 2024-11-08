Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
China: Foreign trade surge signals positive sign for economy

November 7, 2024_ China's foreign trade increased by 4.6% in October, showing a strengthening of the national economy. In the first ten months of the...

China: Foreign trade surge signals positive sign for economy
November 7, 2024_ China's foreign trade increased by 4.6% in October, showing a strengthening of the national economy. In the first ten months of the year, the total value of trade in goods reached 36.02 trillion yuan, with a trade surplus growing by 17.6%. China has stepped up its economic policies to support growth, with a focus on expanding domestic demand and supporting business operations. ASEAN remains China's largest trading partner, followed by the European Union and the United States, as reported by Shanghai Daily. The macroeconomic measures introduced by the central government aim to further stimulate the economy, in the context of post-pandemic recovery. China continues to diversify its trade, also involving countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

