Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Former Defense Minister Defeats Nationalist in Party Vote

September 28, 2024_ China's former defense minister has won an internal party vote, beating a candidate known for his nationalist positions. The...

China: Former Defense Minister Defeats Nationalist in Party Vote
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ China's former defense minister has won an internal party vote, beating a candidate known for his nationalist positions. The result marks a significant change in the party's leadership, with implications for China's domestic and foreign policy. The former minister's victory is seen as a sign of continuity with the current policy line, which prioritizes stability and economic growth. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The former minister, a key figure in the Chinese government, has played important roles in the country's defense strategy, while his opponent was known for his more hawkish positions towards other nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his won nationalist positions
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza