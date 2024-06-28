Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
China: Former defense ministers expelled for serious disciplinary violations

28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ The Chinese Communist Party leadership expelled former defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu for serious violations of Party discipline. Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were removed from their positions following an internal investigation that revealed behavior that did not comply with the Party's ethical standards. The decision reflects the Chinese Communist Party's commitment to maintaining integrity and discipline among its members. The expulsion of the two former ministers was officially announced during a press conference. Shanghai Daily reports it. The move is part of a broader anti-corruption campaign promoted by President Xi Jinping.

