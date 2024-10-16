Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
China: Franco-Sino Dialogue Renewed to Address Global Challenges

China: Franco-Sino Dialogue Renewed to Address Global Challenges
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ China and France renewed their bilateral dialogue, addressing crucial issues such as trade, climate and regional crises. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, French President Macron visited China in 2023, leading to new agreements in various fields, including nuclear energy and maritime transport. In addition, a cultural program was announced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024. The source of this information is chinadaily.com.cn. This dialogue is considered crucial to promoting cooperation and global stability in a complex international environment.

