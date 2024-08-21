Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Freschi Valves Expands Its Presence in the Valve Sector with Italian Innovations

August 21, 2024_ Freschi Valves, an Italian brand, participated in several regional exhibitions in China, showcasing its innovative products for the...

China: Freschi Valves Expands Its Presence in the Valve Sector with Italian Innovations
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Freschi Valves, an Italian brand, participated in several regional exhibitions in China, showcasing its innovative products for the renewable energy, water treatment and biopharmaceutical industries. The company saw a large influx of visitors interested in customized valve solutions, with engineers actively interacting with international customers to understand their needs. Freschi Valves is committed to continuously improving the quality of its products and expanding its business partner network in China, thus contributing to the development of the valve industry in the country. The news was reported by zyzhan.com. The Italian company aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market, a significant step for industrial cooperation between Italy and China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina valve Sector valva water treatment
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza