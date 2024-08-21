China: Freschi Valves Expands Its Presence in the Valve Sector with Italian Innovations

August 21, 2024_ Freschi Valves, an Italian brand, participated in several regional exhibitions in China, showcasing its innovative products for the renewable energy, water treatment and biopharmaceutical industries. The company saw a large influx of visitors interested in customized valve solutions, with engineers actively interacting with international customers to understand their needs. Freschi Valves is committed to continuously improving the quality of its products and expanding its business partner network in China, thus contributing to the development of the valve industry in the country. The news was reported by zyzhan.com. The Italian company aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market, a significant step for industrial cooperation between Italy and China.