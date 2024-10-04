Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: German Foreign Minister Visits to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

October 4, 2024_ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is preparing to visit China, marking her first official trip to the country since taking...

China: German Foreign Minister Visits to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is preparing to visit China, marking her first official trip to the country since taking office. The visit will have as its main objective the strengthening of bilateral relations and the discussion of common global challenges. The trip is expected to foster a constructive dialogue between Germany and China, two world economic powers. Baerbock's visit is a significant step in the effort to improve cooperation between the two countries, the South China Morning Post reported. China, with its growing economic and political influence, continues to be a strategic partner for Germany, especially in areas such as trade and sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
two world economic powers Cina trip esperienza psichedelica
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza