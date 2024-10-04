China: German Foreign Minister Visits to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

October 4, 2024_ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is preparing to visit China, marking her first official trip to the country since taking office. The visit will have as its main objective the strengthening of bilateral relations and the discussion of common global challenges. The trip is expected to foster a constructive dialogue between Germany and China, two world economic powers. Baerbock's visit is a significant step in the effort to improve cooperation between the two countries, the South China Morning Post reported. China, with its growing economic and political influence, continues to be a strategic partner for Germany, especially in areas such as trade and sustainability.