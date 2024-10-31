Cerca nel sito
 
China: Giant Pandas on the Rise Thanks to Conservation Efforts

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ China has seen its giant panda population increase from around 1,100 in the 1980s to nearly 1,900 in 2023, thanks to effective conservation measures. In 2016, the species was downgraded from “endangered” to “vulnerable.” However, experts have raised concerns about the monitoring methods used, which they say are “not ideal” and secretive. Chinese experts have responded that assessing the panda population is complex, but current techniques are scientifically validated and reliable, China Daily reported. China has also expanded protected areas for panda habitats, ensuring about 70 percent of their natural habitat is protected. The Giant Panda National Park, established in 2021, covers the provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu.

in Evidenza