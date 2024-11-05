China: Giorgio Armani Love arrives in Beijing with a unique experience

November 5, 2024_ Italian brand Giorgio Armani has opened its experiential space 'Giorgio Armani Love' in Beijing, following the success of similar events in Miami, Paris, Dubai and Rome. This project combines art, fashion and technology, exploring the theme of love through a series of installations and genderless fashion collections. Among the works on display, sculptures by Italian artist Marcantonio stand out, which include a blue deer and a panda, symbols of a love that transcends borders. The event saw the participation of Olympic table tennis champion Fan Zhendong, who wore an outfit from the new collection, thus celebrating this important milestone for the brand. The news was reported by xinminweekly.com.cn. The initiative represents a further step in the diffusion of Italian culture in China, creating a bridge between the two nations through art and fashion.