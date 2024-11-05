November 4, 2024_ The Hehe Global Cultural Forum was held in Taizhou, Zhejiang, from October 31 to November 3, 2024, with the participation of mayors of 15 cities from 13 countries, including Italy. During the forum, the mayor of Todi, Giorgio Terenziani, emphasized the importance of cultural cooperation between Italy and China, highlighting the role of the city of Todi in the art and education of Chinese students. Taizhou, considered the cradle of Hehe culture, has already established friendly relations with cities in 29 countries, promoting cultural exchanges and collaborations. The news was reported by zhoukan.cc, highlighting the importance of international relations in the cultural context. This event represents an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between Italian and Chinese cities, promoting a fruitful intercultural dialogue.