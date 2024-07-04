China: Global Patent Boom for Generative AI

July 4, 2024_ The number of global patents for innovations using generative artificial intelligence has increased eightfold in six years. Most of these patents come from innovators based in China, the United Nations reported. The announcement coincides with the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024 in Shanghai. The conference brings together experts and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and developments in AI. Shanghai Daily reports it. The event represents an important platform for sharing knowledge and promoting international collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence.