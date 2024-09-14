China: Government announces gradual increase in retirement age

September 14, 2024_ China has unveiled a plan to gradually raise the retirement age, addressing the challenges of an aging population and shrinking workforce. Under the plan, the retirement age for men will increase from 60 to 65, while for women it will increase from 55 to 60. The government stressed that the implementation will be flexible and gradual, taking into account the different needs of workers. Experts have welcomed the plan, saying it is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the social security system. The news was reported by China Daily. The government has promised support for affected workers, ensuring a smooth transition.