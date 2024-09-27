China: Government announces new measures to stimulate economy and real estate market

September 26, 2024_ The Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to analyze the current economic situation and plan the next economic measures. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of strengthening fiscal and monetary policies, with a focus on the real estate market, to stabilize the economy. The new measures include increasing long-term funds for the stock market and optimizing real estate purchase policies. The news was reported by news.sina.cn. These initiatives aim to respond to the current economic challenges and ensure a sustainable recovery, amid growing pressure on global markets.