Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
China: Government cybersecurity contingency plan needed

28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
July 28, 2024_ The head of the Chinese government's cyber supervisory bureau has called for a contingency plan to deal with any future system failures. This request emerged after a major blackout of Microsoft services that affected thousands of users. The incident highlighted the importance of having backup systems and prompted the government to consider improvements in cybersecurity measures, including the implementation of artificial intelligence. The government is also working to boost digital infrastructure and data analytics capabilities. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The proposed measures aim to guarantee the continuity of public services and protect citizens' sensitive data.

