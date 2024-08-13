Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
China: Government Promotes Green Economic Transition by 2035

August 12, 2024_ The Chinese government has released a document outlining a plan to accelerate the transition to a green and sustainable economy by...

China: Government Promotes Green Economic Transition by 2035
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Chinese government has released a document outlining a plan to accelerate the transition to a green and sustainable economy by 2035. The goals include improving resource efficiency and implementing policies to reduce pollution and carbon emissions. Significant progress is expected in key sectors by 2030, while a low-carbon economic system is targeted by 2035. The news was reported by caixin.com, highlighting China's commitment to sustainable development and the fight against climate change.

