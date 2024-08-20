Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
China: Government Promotes Service Trade Liberalization, Revises Insurance Regulations

August 20, 2024_ China's State Council held a meeting on August 19 to discuss accelerating the development of services trade, aiming to improve...

China: Government Promotes Service Trade Liberalization, Revises Insurance Regulations
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ China's State Council held a meeting on August 19 to discuss accelerating the development of services trade, aiming to improve liberalization and ease of access. It announced the implementation of a negative list for cross-border services trade, which aims to facilitate the flow of resources such as talent and capital. In addition, the Financial Regulatory Commission established a new interest rate cap on insurance products, which will take effect in September. The news was reported by caixin.com, highlighting the Chinese government's commitment to promoting a more open and competitive business environment. These measures are part of a broader initiative to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lancio business environment it announced tasso d'interesse garantito
