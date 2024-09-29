China: Government steps up fight against abuse of public housing system

September 29, 2024_ Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said there is a need to stop the abuse of the public housing system by wealthy residents to provide opportunities for deserving citizens. During a visit to Tin Shui Wai and Sha Tin, Lee stressed the need for stronger action by the authorities to ensure that the policy is not neglected. His statement is part of an initiative to launch a new public housing programme to combat the misuse of resources. Lee was accompanied by senior officials, including Housing Secretary Winnie Ho Wing-yin. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. The move aims to ensure that public housing goes to those who really need it, addressing a growing social issue in Hong Kong.