Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Government Strengthens Macroeconomic Policies to Support Growth

October 28, 2024_ China will step up the use of macroeconomic policy tools to support economic recovery and development, aiming for high-quality...

China: Government Strengthens Macroeconomic Policies to Support Growth
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ China will step up the use of macroeconomic policy tools to support economic recovery and development, aiming for high-quality growth. The authorities are closely monitoring the domestic and external economic situations and will make necessary policy adjustments. The government plans to increase bond issuance, expand domestic demand and stabilize the economy through targeted measures. These include managing local government debt, stabilizing the real estate market and improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable. The news is reported by China Daily. Proactive and prudent policies are key to addressing economic challenges and ensuring a sustainable future for the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
policy prudent policies necessary policy adjustments step up
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza