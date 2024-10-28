China: Government Strengthens Macroeconomic Policies to Support Growth

October 28, 2024_ China will step up the use of macroeconomic policy tools to support economic recovery and development, aiming for high-quality growth. The authorities are closely monitoring the domestic and external economic situations and will make necessary policy adjustments. The government plans to increase bond issuance, expand domestic demand and stabilize the economy through targeted measures. These include managing local government debt, stabilizing the real estate market and improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable. The news is reported by China Daily. Proactive and prudent policies are key to addressing economic challenges and ensuring a sustainable future for the country.