August 15, 2024_ Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has urged banks to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and homeowners who are struggling due to the devaluation of their properties. At a financial forum, Chan stressed the government's commitment to working with banks to ease liquidity pressures and find solutions for distressed companies. He also mentioned extending loan repayment terms and providing additional financial support. His comments come amid an economic slowdown exacerbated by the US-China trade war, which has hit the manufacturing sector hard, the South China Morning Post reported. The Hong Kong government, of which Chan is a representative, is seeking to stimulate the economy through increased government spending and business support measures.