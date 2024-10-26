China: Grain harvest surpasses 700 million tons for the first time

October 26, 2024_ China recently completed harvesting over 266,000 hectares of crops in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. This year, the country's grain production is expected to exceed 700 million metric tons for the first time. Farmers are currently drying grain, contributing to a major milestone for Chinese agriculture. This increase in production is significant for ensuring the nation's food security, China Daily reported. Jiangsu Province is known for its advanced agriculture and crop diversity, making it one of China's key grain-producing regions.