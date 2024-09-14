Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Growing interest in Chinese brands at Turin Motor Show

September 14, 2024_ The 2024 Turin Motor Show kicked off on Friday in the Italian city of Turin, drawing attention to Chinese car brands. Andrea...

China: Growing interest in Chinese brands at Turin Motor Show
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ The 2024 Turin Motor Show kicked off on Friday in the Italian city of Turin, drawing attention to Chinese car brands. Andrea Levy, president of the show, emphasized how the Chinese vehicles on display showcase advanced technology and quality standards, which are key to attracting Italian consumers. During the event, which takes place in several squares in the city center, brands such as Dongfeng, BYD and Chery showcased their latest models, with particular interest in BYD's Yangwang model. The news was reported by en.people.cn. The show, which returns after a five-year hiatus, is expected to attract over 500,000 visitors and represents an important opportunity for collaboration between Italy and China in the automotive sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brands such as Dongfeng griffe Motor Show brands
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza