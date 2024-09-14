China: Growing interest in Chinese brands at Turin Motor Show

September 14, 2024_ The 2024 Turin Motor Show kicked off on Friday in the Italian city of Turin, drawing attention to Chinese car brands. Andrea Levy, president of the show, emphasized how the Chinese vehicles on display showcase advanced technology and quality standards, which are key to attracting Italian consumers. During the event, which takes place in several squares in the city center, brands such as Dongfeng, BYD and Chery showcased their latest models, with particular interest in BYD's Yangwang model. The news was reported by en.people.cn. The show, which returns after a five-year hiatus, is expected to attract over 500,000 visitors and represents an important opportunity for collaboration between Italy and China in the automotive sector.