Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
China: Growing Number of Residents Shopping for Meat Across the Border

03 November 2024_ A growing number of Chinese residents are crossing the border to buy meat, attracted by the more competitive prices and quality of...

China: Growing Number of Residents Shopping for Meat Across the Border
03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ A growing number of Chinese residents are crossing the border to buy meat, attracted by the more competitive prices and quality of the products available. This trend is particularly evident in neighbouring provinces, where consumers are looking to save money and access meat varieties that are not easily available in China. Local authorities are monitoring the situation, concerned about the economic impact and health implications of this phenomenon, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The Chinese provinces affected include those bordering Hong Kong and Macau, where meat prices can be significantly lower than those in the domestic market.

