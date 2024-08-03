Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Growing tensions in the South China Sea

August 03, 2024_ A recent report highlighted growing tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic area disputed by several nations. Territorial...

China: Growing tensions in the South China Sea
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 03, 2024_ A recent report highlighted growing tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic area disputed by several nations. Territorial disputes mainly involve China and its neighbors, with an increase in military activities and naval maneuvers. Tensions are fueled by sovereign claims to islands and marine resources, creating concerns about regional stability. Experts warn that the situation could escalate if diplomatic solutions are not found. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. Tensions in the South China Sea involve countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, which dispute China's territorial claims in this resource-rich area.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tensions in the South China Sea Territorial disputes mainly South China Sea Tensions
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza