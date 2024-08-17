August 17, 2024_ Gucci, the prestigious Italian brand, has opened its official flagship store on JD.com, a leading e-commerce platform in China. This collaboration marks an important milestone for Gucci, which aims to offer Chinese consumers a unique online shopping experience, showcasing its wide range of fashion and accessories products. On the occasion of the Qixi Festival, Gucci has also launched a special collection, enriched with flowers and customizations, to celebrate love and tradition. The news was reported by yohoboys.com, highlighting Gucci's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Chinese market through digital innovations and dedicated customer service.