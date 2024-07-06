Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
China: Hainan's first commercial launch site ready

July 5, 2024_ China's first commercial launch site, located in Hainan province, is ready for operations after completing a launch simulation with its...

06 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 5, 2024_ China's first commercial launch site, located in Hainan province, is ready for operations after completing a launch simulation with its two launch pads. Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co, which built and operates the site, confirmed that the site is operational for launch missions. The company's president, Yang Tianliang, called for collaboration with satellite and rocket developers to prepare for the first launch mission. The site, with an investment of about 4 billion yuan (US$555 million), is located off the coast of Wenchang City and includes facilities for launch, monitoring and command, rocket assembly and testing of spacecraft. Shanghai Daily reports that the site benefits from its low-latitude location, which increases the rockets' payload capacity and reduces launch costs. Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co will also support commercial rocket companies in providing international launch services.

