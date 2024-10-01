Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hangzhou Delegation Visits Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania

September 30, 2024_ A six-member delegation from Hangzhou Institute of Technology visited Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania, Italy, to explore...

China: Hangzhou Delegation Visits Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ A six-member delegation from Hangzhou Institute of Technology visited Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania, Italy, to explore cooperation opportunities in the field of vocational education. During the visit, Chinese representatives discussed with university professors the creation of an international cooperation platform and visited the university's innovative research center. The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between Chinese and Italian educational institutions, aiming to train talents in the field of design and manufacturing. The news is reported by xinouzhou.com. This visit is a significant step towards the internationalization of education and the strengthening of cultural ties between China and Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania vocational education Italia Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza