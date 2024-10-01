China: Hangzhou Delegation Visits Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania

September 30, 2024_ A six-member delegation from Hangzhou Institute of Technology visited Luigi Vanvitelli University in Campania, Italy, to explore cooperation opportunities in the field of vocational education. During the visit, Chinese representatives discussed with university professors the creation of an international cooperation platform and visited the university's innovative research center. The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between Chinese and Italian educational institutions, aiming to train talents in the field of design and manufacturing. The news is reported by xinouzhou.com. This visit is a significant step towards the internationalization of education and the strengthening of cultural ties between China and Italy.