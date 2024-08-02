China: Hangzhou's love buses celebrate ties with Verona

02 August 2024_ Hangzhou's 1314 and WE1314 love buses, launched in 2019, have gained popularity due to their cultural ties with Verona, Italy, both cities that symbolize love. These means of transport offer a route that connects places linked to romantic legends, creating a visual and emotional experience for passengers. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary, the buses will be renewed with special decorations and a design that recalls the colors of the Italian flag: green, white and red. The news is reported by en.hangzhou.com.cn. Citizens are invited to share their memories of love to contribute to the interior design of the bus, paying homage to the romantic culture that unites China and Italy.