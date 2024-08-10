Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Hangzhou's Themed Buses Celebrate the Love Between China and Italy

August 09, 2024_ Hangzhou's themed buses are becoming a new tourist attraction, with a special focus on the China-Italy bus 1314, which celebrates...

China: Hangzhou's Themed Buses Celebrate the Love Between China and Italy
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 09, 2024_ Hangzhou's themed buses are becoming a new tourist attraction, with a special focus on the China-Italy bus 1314, which celebrates the love between the two cultures. This bus, located next to the West Lake, is decorated with romantic elements that recall both Hangzhou and Verona, making the place a cultural landmark. In addition, the double-decker bus 520 has gained great success due to its romantic image, helping to make the Hangzhou tourist experience even more charming. The variety of themed buses enriches the city's tourist offerings, attracting visitors from all over. The news is reported by en.hangzhou.com.cn. These buses not only provide a unique way to explore Hangzhou, but also strengthen the cultural ties between China and Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
love Between China Cina Italia Hangzhou's Themed Buses
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza