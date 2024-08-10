August 09, 2024_ Hangzhou's themed buses are becoming a new tourist attraction, with a special focus on the China-Italy bus 1314, which celebrates the love between the two cultures. This bus, located next to the West Lake, is decorated with romantic elements that recall both Hangzhou and Verona, making the place a cultural landmark. In addition, the double-decker bus 520 has gained great success due to its romantic image, helping to make the Hangzhou tourist experience even more charming. The variety of themed buses enriches the city's tourist offerings, attracting visitors from all over. The news is reported by en.hangzhou.com.cn. These buses not only provide a unique way to explore Hangzhou, but also strengthen the cultural ties between China and Italy.