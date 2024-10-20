China: Healthcare Market Growth and Opportunities for Italian Industry

October 19, 2024_ China is witnessing a rapid expansion of its healthcare market, expected to grow from $900 billion in 2019 to $2.3 trillion by 2030. This development offers significant opportunities for Italian companies, with Italy already being the EU's top trading partner for Chinese pharmaceuticals. In 2023, the value of pharmaceutical trade between Italy and China reached €5.2 billion, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. Italian companies, such as Diasorin and Bracco, are already investing in China, helping to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, as reported by globaltimes.cn. The growing demand for healthcare services in China represents an unmissable opportunity for the Italian industry, which has over 4,400 companies active in the sector.