Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
China: High-quality development in Shaanxi draws a new landscape for the western region

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Shaanxi Province is experiencing significant economic and social development, characterized by innovation and sustainability. Thanks to investment in new industries and the promotion of advanced technologies, the number of small and medium-sized technology enterprises has increased significantly in the past three years. In addition, the province's automotive industry has seen exponential growth, ranking among the top in China for the production of electric vehicles. The news is reported by 81.cn, highlighting how Shaanxi is becoming a development model for the entire western region of China. The province, historically important for Chinese culture, continues to transform itself into a center of innovation and economic openness.

