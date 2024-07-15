China: Historic meeting to advance reforms and modernization

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Chinese politicians gather in Beijing for a landmark meeting aimed at promoting reform and opening up the country, with the aim of energizing the economy and supporting modernization. The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, scheduled for Monday to Thursday, will discuss a key document on China's reforms and modernization. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired various meetings to define the guidelines of the plenum. Xi stressed the importance of perfecting the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and modernizing the country's governance system. China Daily reports that third plenary sessions have historically been crucial for economic and political reforms. This week's meeting is seen as an opportunity to develop a comprehensive reform agenda and anchor the expectations of businesses and households.

