Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
China: Historic ruling against stock market manipulation

China: Historic ruling against stock market manipulation
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ A recent court ruling marked the harshest crackdown on stock market manipulation in the city of Shenzhen, China. The court convicted several individuals involved in illicit practices that distorted stock prices, causing serious harm to investors. This decision represents a significant step in the fight against financial fraud and aims to restore confidence in the Chinese stock market. The authorities stressed the importance of maintaining a fair and transparent market environment for all investors. The South China Morning Post reports it. The ruling was welcomed by financial analysts, who see it as a sign of greater rigor in market regulation.

