October 17, 2024_ Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu delivered his third policy address, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming the city into a global hub for high-caliber talent. The three-and-a-half-hour address covered reform and new growth opportunities, with a focus on improving residents' quality of life. Lee outlined a governance philosophy aimed at boosting economic growth and enhancing development. The news was reported by China Daily. Hong Kong, one of the world's most dynamic cities, is known for its favorable business environment and cultural diversity, which are key to attracting international talent.