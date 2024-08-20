China: Hong Kong aims to boost its AI supercomputing power

August 20, 2024_ Hong Kong Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong has announced plans to boost the city’s artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing power, aiming to reach 10,000 petaflops by 2030. This is in addition to the 3,000 petaflops provided by the AI Supercomputing Centre in Lok Ma Chau Loop, which will begin operations in 2025. Sun also mentioned introducing a more aggressive venture capital fund to attract investment and promised supportive policies for the AI industry, including tax breaks and subsidies. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. The project aims to position Hong Kong as an international hub for innovation, thereby contributing to its economic and technological growth.