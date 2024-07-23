Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
China: Hong Kong aims to strengthen its role in the national strategy

23 July 2024_ Hong Kong's leaders are calling for enhanced measures to align with national goals and ensure the city's prosperity. The resolution...

China: Hong Kong aims to strengthen its role in the national strategy
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Hong Kong's leaders are calling for enhanced measures to align with national goals and ensure the city's prosperity. The resolution highlights Hong Kong's role in developing the Greater Bay Area, which includes Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and integrating it into the nation's overall development strategy. The document promotes the creation of a high-level talent hub in Hong Kong and the implementation of measures to enable talent to contribute more to China's development. The resolution also highlights the need to promote the exercise and session of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. China Daily reports it. The publication of China's modernization strategy was adopted during the plenary session.

