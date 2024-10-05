China: Hong Kong among top ten economies for doing business, according to World Bank

October 5, 2024_ Hong Kong has been ranked among the world's top ten economies for doing business, according to the World Bank's Business Ready 2024 report. The special administrative region scored highly in international trade, market access, and public services. Despite recent concerns from the United States about operational risks related to the national security law, the Hong Kong government has emphasized its role as an international business hub. The report also highlights the need to further improve the local business environment. The news was reported by China Daily. Hong Kong, a major global financial center, continues to work to maintain its competitiveness and attractiveness to international businesses.